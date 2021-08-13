JEFFERSON CITY − A total of 495,296 entries were accounted for Friday, before the state's first drawing for the Missouri Vaccine Incentive Program (VIP).
Announced on July 21, the MO VIP program was built to incentivize vaccination for those who have not yet been vaccinated, as well as provide an opportunity for rewards for the more than 3 million Missourians who have already made the decision to be protected through vaccination, according to a news release from the Governor's office.
The release says of the total entries, 24,221 people, or nearly 5%, got vaccinated with at least one dose and entered the drawing after it was announced.
It also says 26,122 Missourians, ages 12 to 17, received at least one dose, at any time, and entered the drawing.
The majority of entries - 444,953 Missourians - were already vaccinated when the incentive program was announced. Though, Gov. Parson says the program is playing a role in the increase of vaccinations.
“MO VIP is playing a role in driving up vaccinations in our state,” Gov. Parson said in a news release. “As Governor, I have worked hard to ensure that vaccines are widely available to all Missourians and focused on encouraging our citizens to get the facts from trusted experts. We’re excited to celebrate the winners and their choice to become vaccinated against COVID-19.”
Since the VIP launch, the state's vaccine dashboard shows more than 300,000 doses have been administer. More than 180,000 people have initiated the process in that same time period.
As of Friday, 50.2% of the eligible population, which are those ages 12 and older, have completed vaccination.
Eighty winners from both the red and white categories will be randomly selected from Friday's pool of entries to win a $10,000 cash prize. There will be 10 winners from each congressional district.
Twenty 12 to 17-year-old Missourians from the blue category will be randomly selected for an education savings account prize of $10,000.
The first deadline to enter was 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday.
To allow time for records and eligibility to be verified, it will take two weeks to publicly announce the confirmed winners
Missourians can still enter for the remaining drawings and only need to enter once. A total of 900 individuals will be winners through the VIP program, which runs through October.
More information and how to enter can be found on the MO VIP website.