COLUMBIA — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved a new COVID-19 vaccine that accommodates to the new variant, XBB.1.5, Tuesday night.
Local health care workers, including Boone Health physician Ayaaz Habibullah, encourage mid-Missourians to stay updated on their vaccines.
Cases are currently down in Columbia, but Habibullah says that's likely due to others getting the vaccine.
"Taking precautions is still very important whether it's sanitizing, covering your cough, staying at home when you're sick, things like that," Habibullah said. "But ultimately, we're at where we're at, due to the fact that majority, or a good portion of the population, has decided to be vaccinated."
Habibullah said the latest set of vaccines or boosters are going to be based off of insurance.
"So you're going to want to go to where you're in network," Habibullah said. "We will be administering it here [Boone Health] more than likely, if we're able to get our hands on it."
Most health insurance plans will be able to cover the vaccine at no cost to consumers.
However, those without health insurance or with health plans that don't cover the cost, can get a free vaccine from their local health centers, the state health department, and pharmacies participating in the CDC’s Bridge Access Program.
Once vaccines are administered to health centers, the CDC recommends everyone ages six months and older to get the updated vaccine.
"They say six months and up," Habibullah said. "I support that, but most importantly people who have chronic illnesses, people that are older, or more susceptible to the virus or anything like that."
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, MU Health Care, Boone Health and Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services all expect to see shipments of the new vaccine by the end of September.