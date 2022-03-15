MISSOURI − A new policy in Missouri will allow pharmacists to charge insurance carriers, whether it is private insurance, Medicaid or Medicare, for COVID-19 testing.
The Missouri Department of Human and Senior Services said the state's epidemiologist, Dr. George Turabelidze, issued a standing order Tuesday, which entitles individuals to receive coverage for COVID-19 tests.
“Those without a healthcare provider or who lack immediate access to healthcare will have the opportunity to seek testing close to home, for free or at a reduced cost,” Paula Nickelson, acting director of the DHSS, said. “Dr. Turabelidze’s action is providing one more way we can ease the burden on consumers and the healthcare industry while also limiting spread of the virus in our communities.”
The Missouri Pharmacy Association said it was excited for the standing order. CEO Ron Fitzwater said this will allow pharmacists to help their communities and ensure tests can be utilized to limit the spread of the virus.
Private health insurance companies began covering at-home COVID-19 tests in January, as ordered by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The insurers are required to reimburse people at a rate of up to $12 per individual test—or the cost of the test, if less than $12