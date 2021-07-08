COLUMBIA — The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services is training volunteers for a new vaccine ambassador program. The vaccine ambassadors will provide community outreach in neighborhoods with a community based vaccination clinic.
The health department is working with the Boone County Clerk's Office to bring mobile vaccination clinics to neighborhoods who may have barriers that make it inaccessible to get the vaccine.
"We're focusing on breaking down those barriers and making sure that vaccine is as accessible as possible," Sara Humm, Columbia/Boone County PHHS Information Specialist, said. "We have a mobile unit that will be headed out this weekend, that will be at five different locations throughout the county on Saturday."
Ambassadors will be provided with training and a toolkit, which includes sample scripts and an FAQ that will help them answer questions. The ambassadors also will be asked to keep track of how many homes they visited and people they spoke to.
"As we see more positive cases in our community, certainly that's a cause of concern. But really, part of that is making sure that people know what those mitigation efforts are, so knowing how they can protect themselves and their families and friends. Number one on that list is getting the vaccine," Humm said.
Volunteer vaccine ambassador Mahree Skala feels the neighborhood based clinics will be very convenient to get vaccinated.
"I think people knowing that someone cared enough to come and let them know that this is happening near them and it's an opportunity for them I think it'll make a difference," Skala said.
The Boone County Health Department has not yet offered the public the opportunity to join this program, but there will be opportunities to join in the coming weeks. KOMU 8 will keep the community updated on how to join.