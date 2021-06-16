MEXICO - The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be offered by the Audrain County Health Department over the next few weeks.
There will be seven chances to receive the vaccine. The clinics will be one-hour long, from 9 to 10 a.m., at the ACHD, located at 1130 South Elmwood Drive in Mexico.
The clinics will be held on the following dates from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. each day:
- Thursday, June 17
- Monday, June 21
- Wednesday, June 23
- Thursday, June 24
- Monday, June 28
- Wednesday, June 30
- Wednesday, July 7
You must be 18 years of age or older to receive the J&J vaccine.
“It is a great opportunity to get the vaccine as it is a single dose vaccine,” stated ACHD Immunization Program Lead Brandi Meyer. “It eliminates the need to schedule a follow-up dose three or four weeks after the first dose is administered.
To sign up visit www.myachd.as.me or call the ACHD at 573-581-1332.