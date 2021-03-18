JEFFERSON CITY - The Cole County Health Department plans to administer 2,300 Pfizer doses at Friday's mass vaccination event.
The event will be held at The Linc between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
In a Facebook post Thursday afternoon, the department said they still have open appointments for those eligible under Phase 1A and Phase 1B, Tiers 1, 2, and 3.
🚨🚨 OPEN VACCINATION APPOINTMENTS TOMORROW! There are several open appointments at our mass vaccination event tomorrow...Posted by Cole County Health Department on Thursday, March 18, 2021
Cole County school staff were given first priority to register for the event but just 1,050 have registered. Of that number, 700 are educators with the Jefferson City School District.
A reading specialist at Jefferson City's South Elementary School is signed up for Friday's mass vaccination event and said she's not so much looking forward to the shot itself but is excited to get it over with.
"I'll be glad to get the process done," Katie Whitener said. "That's just one more layer of things as a protection so we can get a little closer to kids, closer to family, and get a little bit of normal back."
Whitener said teaching without being vaccinated was a concern of hers at first but not so much anymore.
"My school has been really adamant about the protocols. And so once we got used to all that, it just was like regular teaching," she said. "I'm amazed that a kindergartner can keep a mask on all day, and I figure if they can, I can too."
She said the hardest part about deciding whether or not to get vaccinated was figuring out how much she trusted it.
"At some point, you have to decide what source to believe, and there's a lot of information out there about the vaccinations," Whitener said. "But I also understand that those kinds of things can save somebody else's life."
She said she knows not everyone will get vaccinated but wants to do the most she can to prevent the virus from spreading.
"If enough of us are vaccinated and things start to settle down a little, I feel like I'd be doing my part to maybe not have any more spread," Whitener said.
With open appointments still available ahead of Friday's event, the health department said in an email that they will call people on their waiting list if there are any leftover doses. They also said that if there are any unopened vials leftover, the department will save them for clinics next week.
Call 877-435-8411 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. or the state's navigator to make an appointment if you are in Phase 1A or Phase 1B. Use event code 65991 on the navigator.
The second dose event will be held on Friday, April 9 at the same location and scheduled time as your first dose appointment.