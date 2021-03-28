CALIFORNIA - Moniteau County Health Center, along with the Missouri National Guard, will host a mass vaccination event at the United Church of Christ.
This event will occur Tuesday, March 30 and Wednesday March 31 from 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Anyone in Phase 1 or Phase 2 are eligible for the vaccine at this event.
According to the health center, only 25% of the appointments were filled at the end of last week.
Moniteau County Health Center hopes to administer over 2,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine throughout the two-day event.
"There are nine vaccinators and we’ll have two carts running. We’ll have people sit down in the chairs and they’ll be appropriately spaced out for social distancing and the vaccinator and the cart will go down the aisle and they’ll vaccinate the resident right there in the chair," the health center's administrator Andrea Kincaid said.
For those who want to get a vaccine at this event, it is recommended that you register through the state's COVID-19 vaccine navigator website to schedule an appointment.
If you qualify for the vaccine and were not able to register yet, the Missouri National Guard can help you register at the event site.
"It's a safe and highly effective vaccine with approximately 95% efficacy after the second dose," Kincaid said. "It's very effective in preventing illness and death, which is very reassuring."
If you are having trouble registering online, you can contact the Missouri COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411.