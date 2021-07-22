Over 100,000 Missourians sign up for vaccine incentives on first day

COLUMBIA — Missouri's Vaccine Incentive Program saw massive enrollment in its first full day.
According to the Department of Health and Senior Services, 116,000 Missourians have signed up for the drawing in the first 24 hours.
Robert Knodell, acting director of Department of Health and Senior Services, said there is no magic vaccination number for the state, but getting the vaccine will allow people to go back to pre-COVID lives.
"I think everyone who gets vaccinated during the duration of this program is a winner, whether they get a prize or not," said Knodell. "This vaccine will allow them to, to live their lives more confidently more normally to know that they're protecting themselves in their neighbors, and helping communities."
The incentive program will award $10,000 to 900 Missouri residents through five biweekly drawings from August to October. The state also announced funding for local health departments to give $25 to individuals receiving the vaccine.
As delta variant cases surge in Missouri, the state hopes that more people will get vaccinated.
All those who have been vaccinated can sign up for the drawing online or by phone.