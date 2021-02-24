MOBERLY - Nearly 2,200 people are getting their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Rothwell Park in Moberly on Wednesday.
Those 2,200 people are in the state's current eligible phases and tiers: Phase 1A or Phase 1B - Tier 1 and 2.
The second dose event was rescheduled from Feb. 19 after inclement weather delayed shipments of the vaccine. The first dose event was held on Jan. 29.
The Randolph County Health Department, along with troops from the Army and Air National Guard helped with the event.
Rhonda Brown, National Guard Major Officer in Charge of Region B, said people at the event were excited to get their shot.
“I have seen a lot of smiling faces, they’ve waved at us in appreciation, just as they did for their initial vaccination,” Brown said.
Brown said Wednesday’s event was a team effort. She said the people are grateful for the work of the National Guard.
Tom Hauser, one of the people to get vaccinated at Rothwell Park, said getting the second dose gives his family relief.
“It means a little more piece of mind, and a little less worrying. Being able to see our grandchildren,” Hauser said.
Despite being fully vaccinated, Hauser said his family will remain cautious.
“We’ll still be cautious, but I think we’ll get out a little bit more than we have been,” he said.
Administrator of the Randolph County Health Department Sharon Whisenand said Wednesday’s event will give residents peace of mind.
“This is a huge event for the citizens, it’s just one step closer to hopefully being able to get back to some sort of a normal,” Whisenand said.
Whisenand said the event means a lot for people in the county.
"We’ve just had overwhelming compliments and it’s meant a lot to them, we’ve really had people in tears, just so grateful to get the second shot,” she said.
More information about future vaccination events can be found on the Missouri Vaccine Navigator.