COLUMBIA − The Columbia/Boone County Health and Human Services (PHHS) is now offering the Pfizer booster for 12- to 15-year-olds after a recommendation and authorization from the FDA and CDC.
People aged 16 and older were previously recommended for the Pfizer booster.
This comes as the CDC updated the time between the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine and the booster from 6 months to 5 months.
Children 5 years or older who are immunocompromised are also eligible to recieve a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine 28 days after their second dose.
Those who are immunocompromised should talk to their doctor to make sure a third dose is appropriate for them.
PHHS will offer COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment only on certain days. All three COVID-19 vaccines will be offered.
To schedule an appointment go to the health department's website.
Hy-Vee also announced Friday they will offer the Pfizer booster for children ages 12-15 at least 5 months after their second dose. Booster shots will be available by appointment only at any Hy-Vee location.
People can schedule their Pfizer booster online.