JEFFERSON CITY - Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) guidance, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has amended the state's standing order for Pfizer vaccine administration for those eligible for a booster shot.
In a press release, the DHSS says Missourians who received their Pfizer vaccine series at least six months ago can receive a booster shot according to the CDC guidelines.
The CDC says:
- people 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster;
- people aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster;
- people aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster; and
- people aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting (e.g. frontline medical workers, teachers, and first responders) may receive a booster.
Missourians with an underlying medical condition are encouraged to speak with their healthcare provider about whether a booster shot is right for them.
Pfizer booster shots will be available anywhere where the Pfizer vaccine is currently available. Individuals do not have to go to the same place where they received their first series of vaccinations to receive the booster shot.
Individuals can also receive their flu shot at the same time they get their booster shot. Flu vaccines are recommended annually, and are currently available through various Missouri providers according to the DHSS.
Federal health experts are still reviewing data from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson and will decide when recipients are eligible for a booster shot. Once these booster shots are recommended, the DHSS says Missouri providers will be ready to administer them.