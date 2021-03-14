COLUMBIA - The state is moving into Phase 1B Tier 3 of vaccine distribution on Monday, which includes several groups like K-12 educators, childcare workers, and government employees.
"Right now, we're at a good place where a lot of folks who were in Tier 2 have been vaccinated," Public Information Specialist Sara Humm said.
Phase 1A Tier 1 included healthcare workers, which Humm said takes up a majority of the population here in Boone County.
"It really varies how much time it takes to get from each phase and tier lease on how big the population is," Humm said.
According to the Missouri Vaccinator site, the state received 119,360 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccine during the week of March 8 through 14. During that same week, there were 252,710 doses requested by vaccinators.
"We're in this spot where we have more demand than we have supply in each tier and phase as we go through," Humm said. "We know eventually that will change."
Childcare workers are eligible to get vaccinated in Tier 3. Kara Duke runs an in-home daycare in Columbia. She's been working in daycares for seven years. She watches around 5 or 6 kids.
"We've been really lucky to have parents who have been really careful," Duke said.
Duke was able to receive her first dose of the vaccine early. She heard Cooper County had extra doses and was able to snag a spot. Duke also mentioned several of her daycare families have been vaccinated.
She said she is excited for teachers to get vaccinated.
"I'm excited to send my own child back to in-seat school next year knowing that teachers have had the opportunity to get vaccines and everybody just be a little safer," Duke said.
In Region F, there were roughly 154,855 vaccines delivered as of March 9, which is 10 percent of the state's total vaccine allocation.
Region F includes Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Camden, Cooper, Cole, Gasconade, Howard, Miller, Moniteau, Montgomery, and Morgan counties. Boone County had its first mass vaccine clinic on Friday. There were 2,300 doses available.
Humm said she's not sure how long it will take to transition from Phase 1A Tier 3 into Phase 2. But, it all depends on the demand.
"When we start a new tier or a new phase, it starts like a balloon," Humm said. "The balloon is really full and you have a lot of people who are eligible and interested in at the beginning. Then as the weeks go on, that gets smaller and smaller. We expect with Tier 3 to have a large demand at first, and then that will obviously decrease as more people get vaccinated."
Humm wants to encourage if you haven't gotten you vaccine and you're eligible, you can still get one.
"If folks are in currently Tier 2 or above and they decide later to get vaccinated, they can still sign up and get vaccinated even if we've moved on to a later tier," Humm said.
As our vaccine supply continues to increase each week, we are well ahead of schedule and look to be on track to activate Phase 2 within the next couple of weeks.— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) March 14, 2021
As Missouri is heading into its next steps in the vaccine rollout, Governor Parson is saying to expect Phase 2 of vaccinations to happen in the next couple of weeks. Those who work in higher education, government, food/agriculture or are experiencing homelessness are a few of the communities that qualify for a vaccine in Phase 2.
Again, Phase 1B Tier 3 starts Monday, March 15.