JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson says Phase 1B - Tier 3 of the state's vaccination plan will be activated on Monday, March 15.
Parson held a press conference on Thursday stating that vaccinators can begin vaccinating Phase 1B - Tier 3 on that date.
“Missouri has had a vaccine plan since October, and this has not changed. We have been very disciplined in following our plan,” Gov. Parson said. “With vaccine supply steadily increasing, we believe we are in a good position to activate Phase 1B - Tier 3, which will make approximately 550,000 more Missourians eligible to receive a vaccine.”
Around 550,000 people represent Phase 1B -Tier 3 in Missouri. The state estimates that there are approximately 800,000 Missourians who are eligible and interested in getting vaccinated. Missouri expects this number to decrease to approximately 400,000 by March 15.
During the briefing, Parson said the state is moving into the next tier, to make sure there is a steady flow of eligible people getting vaccinated. He said this allows vaccinators to continue vaccinating people who want the vaccine and not wait on those who do not want to receive one.
Below are the sectors eligible for the vaccine under Phase 1B-Tier 3:
- Education
- Childcare
- Communications Sector
- Dams Sector
- Energy Sector
- Food/Agriculture Sector-Initial
- Government
- Information Technologies Sector
- Nuclear Reactors, Materials, and Waste Sector
- Transportation Systems Sector
- Water and Wastewater Systems Sector
A full list of definitions of eligible sectors, as well as future sectors can be found here.
Missouri was allotted more than 120,000 initial doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines this week, Parson said. Missouri can expect 128,500 doses next week.
Parson said if the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is approved by the FDA on Friday, he plans to ask for shipments starting March 1. He expects about 50,000 doses to be shipped in, but that number could change.
More than 12% of Missourians have received one shot of the vaccine with more than 350,000 people fully vaccinated.
The Federal Pharmacy Partnership with CVS and Walgreens will continue through April. More than 87,000 residents and 50,900 staff at long-term care facilities have accepted vaccinations through clinics held by the two pharmacies.
Parson also said if the vaccine supply is steady moving forward, it could be 45 days after March 15 for Phase 2 to be activated.
You can find more information on vaccination sites and COVID-19 information on KOMU 8's vaccine site.
This story is breaking and will be updated.