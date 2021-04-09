COLUMBIA- Phase 3 of Missouri's vaccination rollout plan began on Friday. This means that the remaining population in Missouri, 16 years old and older, is now eligible for a vaccine, over 1.1 million people.
But as Missouri completes its final phase of vaccine activation, a problem continues to boil. Vaccine interest is approaching a wall. Demand has now shifted and less people are interested, while vaccine supply continues to increase.
This problem has already been happening in rural America. In Missouri, rural counties have been over represented in vaccine supply. Governor Mike Parson has attempted to change this by reconstructing vaccine distribution and sending more supply to more urban areas in the state.
In order for herd immunity to be possible, 70 to 90% of the population must be vaccinated in order to slow and possibly stop the spread of COVID-19.
According to Dr. Christelle Ilboudo, MU Health Care's pediatric infectious disease specialist, said we haven't hit that threshold yet, so we still need more vaccines administered.
While considering the concept of herd immunity Dr. Ilboudo also said it's a team effort, and all groups should be considered, including kids.
"Children make up 25% of our population, so they have to be part of that discussion. We really can not entirely talk about herd immunity until we start vaccinating some of our younger populations. When that's done, realizing that COVID effects them just as much," Dr. Ilboudo added.
Another issue to consider is why people are not willing to get to vaccinated. Understanding and educating the unwilling populations about the vaccine is important, and the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services said it does just that.
"We've been working to build vaccine confidence, and that is just going to ramp up now that everyone is eligible," Ashton Day, health educator at the health department, said.
Day says the job of the health department is to lower access barriers and provide local events, like the one held at the Blue Note for bar, restaurant and entertainment industry workers on Friday.