COLUMBIA - With Missouri still leading the nation in delta variant cases and Boone County seeing a rise in cases, a public health official says its important to get vaccinated for the community.
Sara Humm, the Public Information Specialist of Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services, says Boone County is currently seeing an increase in positive cases.
In its last update on July 9, Boone County added 42 COVID-19 cases.
"As far as delta goes, we have been notified from the state that we have had positive delta cases. The way that those were identified is that the state takes a sample of positive cases and does additional testing to identify what those variants are," Humm said.
Experts say the delta variant is more transmissible, meaning it's more contagious.
"So we have an increase in cases, we know that delta is more contagious, we have confirmed delta here locally so, you can take from that information that delta very well could be the reason why we're seeing such an increase in cases right now," Humm said.
Humm said with the new cases, they are seeing about 90% of them are people who are not fully vaccinated.
"We do see some breakthrough cases of people who are fully vaccinated who still test positive," Humm explained. "However, the point of getting the vaccine is that it is helpful in preventing things like serious hospitalizations."
She also explained it is important to get vaccinated for not only oneself but for the community: people at higher risk with certain health conditions and for children who can't get vaccinated.
To make sure that the people who want to get vaccinated have the opportunity to, this week Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services is hosting COVID-19 vaccination community clinics in various locations and times:
Monday, July 12
- City of Refuge, 7 E. Sexton Road, Columbia, 1 to 4 p.m.
- Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church - Flanagan Hall, 903 Bernadette Drive, Columbia- 4 to 7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 14
Columbia Regional Airport, Building 280 (north of the main terminal), 11300 S. Airport Drive, Columbia- noon to 2 p.m.
Thursday, July 15
Bear Creek Family Townhomes - Manager’s Office, 1109-B Elleta Boulevard, Columbia- 4 to 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 17
- A Cut Above the Rest Hair Salon, 203 N. Providence Road, Columbia- 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Cosmo Park at the Rainbow Softball Center, 1615 Business Loop 70 W., Columbia - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Cosmo Park entrance, 1615 Business Loop 70 W., Columbia - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Columbia Sports Fieldhouse, 4251 Philips Farm Road, Columbia - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Holiday Inn Executive Center-Columbia Mall Expo Center - 2200 Interstate 70 Dr. SW, Columbia - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday, July 18
- Cosmo Park at the Rainbow Softball Center, 1615 Business Loop 70 W., Columbia - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Cosmo Park entrance, 1615 Business Loop 70 W., Columbia - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Columbia Sports Fieldhouse, 4251 Philips Farm Road, Columbia - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
If people are still unsure about getting vaccinated or have questions, Humm said they are trying to address and give the information needed for people to make sure that they can make that decision with confidence in getting vaccinated.