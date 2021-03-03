JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services and Department of Elementary and Secondary Education hosted a webinar on Wednesday regarding Missouri educator vaccination plans.
The webinar included a COVID-19 update for school leaders and provide information about the state's vaccination plan for Tier 3.
Missouri announced last week Phase 1B- Tier 3 will be activated on March 15. This tier includes teachers in public, private and non-profit pre K-12. Faculty and staff in a DHSS or DSS licensed facility for childcare are also eligible to receive the vaccine on March 15.
Mallory McGowin, Chief Communications Officer for DESE, noted that a link to a survey was sent out from DESE Communications Tuesday. The survey will give the state a better understanding of how school districts are planning to ensure employees are getting vaccinated.
DESE wants to make sure that school districts are factoring in substitutes, student teachers and contract employees into responses. Each school district is asked to submit one response for it's respective district by 4 p.m. this Friday.
At Wednesday's webinar, the panel of doctors took several questions regarding vaccine availability, distribution and events.
Q: Do local vaccinators have to wait to host vaccination events for schools until registered Phase 1-B Tier 2 individuals are vaccinated?
"The state is not telling vaccinators that they have to wait and that you're teachers and staff have to get in line behind those individuals necessarily," McGowin said.
Q: Can schools use Alternative Methods of Instruction (AMI) or Alternative Methods of Instruction-Extended days (AMI-X) to allow for staff to be vaccinated?
"We got to keep in mind that there are only 36 hours available to us under the statute to implement an AMI day. A vaccine clinic day would reasonably be assumed to be a pandemic response, so I think that fits within the AMI criteria," Dr. Kari Monsees, Deputy Commissioner for DESE, said.
"When it comes to AMI-X, if you're going to need to alter your current mode of instruction in order to accommodate a vaccine event in your district or in your community, that is something that would be able to be requested through Dr. Chris Neal's office," Monsees added.
Q: Can an AMI or AMI-X day be used if there's a staffing shortage due to staff experiencing side effects?
"From most of what I'm hearing report-wise, side effects are relatively nominal in the vast-majority of folks. But just in case that would become a reality for you and you're district, I think that would be an option under AMI and with right documentation request under AMI-X," Monsees said.
Q: How is vaccine availability different for Missouri residents versus people who only work in Missouri?
"For those that are in the work environment, we certainly are okay and recognize that we're not going to ask you to exclude certain people just because they are not a Missouri resident," Dr. Adam Crumbliss, Director of Division of Community and Public Health at DHSS, said. "If you're choosing to ask your employees to simply get vaccinated on their own, they will need to do that in their home state of residence."
Q: Who determines if school nurses can assist in administering?
"The ultimate determination is the local vaccinator whoever that is in partnership with, really gets to make the decision on who they can work with to do the administration of doses," Crumbliss said.
Q: If there are so many other individuals in the other tiers within Phase 1B that need to be vaccinated, why open Tier 3 at all right now?
"It's because our vaccination tiers are uniform across the state. We never want to be in a situation where we have vaccines but in any location there weren't people eligible to get it," Dr. Randall Williams, Director of DHSS, said. "It's always been meant to be more like a hill and not a cliff. We thought giving the runway of two weeks and the increased amount of vaccine, that in two weeks we could reasonable get through much of the rest of Tiers 1 and 2."
Viewers also received an update on vaccines from Dr. Rachel Orscheln, Associate Professor of Pediatrics at Washington University. She talked about the different vaccines and their efficacies.
"The question comes up 'Which is the best vaccine to receive?' and my answer to this is, the vaccine you can receive the soonest," Orscheln said.
Dr. Randall Williams also had heard some new information as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine start to be administered across Missouri on Wednesday.
"The Advisory Committee on Immunizations Practices said that if you've received either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, and for whatever reason you had a reaction, you can mix and match the Johnson and Johnson vaccine and get it after 28 days as your second dose," Williams said.
The webinar can be re-watched here.