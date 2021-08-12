COLUMBIA − The annual Roots N Blues Festival will require a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination to gain entry to the festival.
The festival is set to be in Columbia Sept. 24 through 26 at Stephens Lake Park.
The festival announced the requirement in a tweet on Thursday.
The safety and wellbeing of our community is our top priority. In order to ensure a safe, healthy event, we will now be requiring proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test to gain entry to Roots N Blues Festival 2021. pic.twitter.com/VcgpVT7lm2— Roots N Blues Festival (@RootsNBluesFest) August 12, 2021
Roots N Blues says the safest way to enjoy live music right now is to be vaccinated.
The festival asks attendees to bring a valid government issued ID, proof of vaccination OR a negative test less than 72 hours before entry. Children will also need a negative test for entry.
It also recommends that all attendees, regardless of vaccination status, obtain a negative test before entering.
Roots N Blues will host a vaccination clinic on Aug. 21 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Rose Music Hall. No appointment, insurance or ID is needed to attend.
Those vaccinated at the event will receive an entry to win a Columbia live Music Package, which includes VIP passes to the festival and shows at Rose and The Blue Note.
For more information on the festival's COVID-19 mitigation efforts, click here.