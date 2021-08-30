KANSAS CITY − Saint Luke's Health System will require the COVID-19 vaccine for all employees, the Kansas City based health system announced on Monday.
All employees must be fully vaccinated against the virus by Oct. 30. That includes licensed independent medical staff members, allied health professionals, contracted personnel, student affiliates and hospital volunteers.
All new employees will be required to be fully vaccinated within 45 days of employment, the health system noted.
Employees can request a medical or religious exemption. Those requests will be "individually reviewed on a case-by-case basis."
Saint Luke's cited rising COVID-19 cases, ICU bed shortages, staff shortages, FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine and an increase of pediatric cases for the cause of the mandate.
Saint Luke's is joined by MU Health Care, Capital Region Hospital, Mercy, BJC Healthcare, CoxHealth, SSM Health and St. Luke's - St. Louis in requiring the vaccine for employees.