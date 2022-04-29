COLUMBIA - This Saturday, a COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held to ease vaccine anxiety for people who have needle phobia, or needle fear.
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) will host a "comfort clinic" from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 30.
According to a press release, the clinic is open to all ages interested in getting vaccinated against COVID-19 "but are anxious about needles or the process of receiving a vaccination."
Appointments are required to attend the clinic, which will be held at the health department building at 1005 W. Worley Street.
Tracy Bathe, a health educator for Columbia/Boone County PHHS, says at the core of this clinic, is the idea of meeting potential vaccine recipients where they are.
"If there are people who are hesitant, just solely based on the fact that they are really afraid of needles, we need to address that," she said. "We need to meet the needs of everybody wherever they're at, and that's really at the heart of public health."
Public health nurses who have distributed vaccines at events in the past will administer them on Saturday as well. Bathe said it's not the level of care that is unique with this clinic; she said their public health nurses are always caring and comforting. What makes this clinic different from other vaccination clinics, is the attention to each vaccine recipient as an individual.
"This is going to be different, we're not doing it in a large space, where everybody will see each other getting their vaccine, we'll have everyone in private rooms," Bathe said.
One MU student who has a fear of needles, Michael Patritti, said this is the reason he was scared when he got his vaccine last year.
"I was very scared because I got it last year in the spring. I went into this gymnasium, and there's probably like, 150 military people, they're all in this gymnasium, and they had the seats set out, all separate," he said. "It kind of felt to me like it was like the apocalypse or something."
Patritti said if he got his first vaccine in a setting more intimate, like what will be at the comfort clinic, he would not have been as scared.
"But when you're just going into a small room, not a lot of people, it's just like going into a doctor's office, getting the shots you did, like when you were a kid," he said.
Along with private rooms, the comfort clinic will ease recipient's anxieties with low light and sensory friendly rooms, art distraction, deep breathing exercises and items to help reduce anxiety like adult coloring books.
MU Child Life specialist students will also be conducting effective interventions to reduce medical anxiety, Bathe said.
Bathe said if anyone is hesitant about getting their COVID-19 vaccine, the staff at the comfort clinic will help meet them where they are.
"I would highly encourage them to book the the appointment, because once they get here, everybody will be treated as an individual and we will meet them where they're at," she said. "We will meet them where whatever their anxiety is at, and we'll try to figure out how to help with whatever their concerns are."
Bathe also said if someone makes it to their appointment on Saturday but decides then they do not want the vaccine, it is okay.
"Our biggest goal is that if they do feel safe and comfortable with this experience, they'll remember that to get the next shot, the next time, the next vaccine," she said.