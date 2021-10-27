MISSOURI − Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said Wednesday he plans to file a suit to stop the vaccine mandate for federal contractors and federally contracted employees.
In a news release, Schmitt said his office will file a lawsuit by the end of the week.
He also said the office is "ready and able to file suit against the employer vaccine mandate when OSHA [Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration] publishes their forthcoming rule."
“My Office has been a national leader in pushing back on federal overreach and mask mandates, stopping power hungry bureaucrats in their tracks. The Biden Admin is seeking to use the full weight of the federal government to force federal contractors to mandate vaccinations.— Attorney General Eric Schmitt (@AGEricSchmitt) October 27, 2021
"The Biden administration is seeking to use the full weight of federal government to force federal contractors to mandate vaccinations," the news release said.
The vaccine mandate for federal contractors and employers with 100 plus workers will could apply to as many as 100 million Americans -close to two-thirds of the American workforce, according to CNN.
Schmitt called the mandate a "blatant and frightening federal overreach."