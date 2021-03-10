CENTRALIA - About 30 miles northeast of Columbia sits Kinkead Pharmacy in the center of Centralia.
The owner, Michael Kinkead, said he came back to where he grew up to work with his dad, who originally owned the pharmacy.
“I really enjoyed the personal service and knowing people so coming back here was just the only thing I could do” Kinkead said.
Kinkead has personal relationships with many of his customers. KOMU 8 News asked if he knew many of his patients.
“Of course, yeah. Some of them I grew up with.”
Those personal relationships have proved crucial throughout the pandemic and now during the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. CEO of Missouri Pharmacy Association, Ron Fitzwater, said rural pharmacists can help in many different ways relating to the vaccine.
“People have been working with their pharmacists, and if a patient has a relationship with their pharmacist and the pharmacist recommends the vaccine, it's usually a seamless transition,” Fitzwater said. “They trust their pharmacists, they're the second most prestigious profession in the country because they have that one-on-one relationship in many situations, especially the small town pharmacies and the independent pharmacies. They know their patients.”
Getting information about the vaccine from a trusted source can help overcome vaccine hesitancy, which is more prominent in rural areas across the country.
According to a study by the Kaiser Family Foundation published in January, rural residents are less likely to "definitely get the COVID-19 vaccine."
The study found that 31% of rural residents would definitely get the shot, compared to 42% of urban residents. While 20% of rural residents said they will definitely not get it, compared to 15% of urban residents who said they won’t get it.
The study also found that more rural residents believed the seriousness of the coronavirus is exaggerated in the news. 50% of rural residents said it was exaggerated, compared to 27% of urban residents.
Fitzwater said local pharmacists can play a big part in stopping possible hesitancy because they are easily accessible in smaller communities.
“Pharmacists telephones lit up to put patients on waiting lists and answering questions and then when they go up their prescriptions every month, they’re answering questions,” Fitzwater said. “They are a resource center, healthcare center and the most accessible healthcare center.”
The accessibility of Kinkead Pharmacy in Centralia also can play a large role in overcoming other challenges that can come with getting rural residents the COVID-19 vaccine. The biggest two being lack of transportation and internet access.
“They don't have computers, they cant get online to register,” Kinkead said. “So hopefully they’ll be able to call in we’ll put them on our list here once we get that going and we’ll be able to do it in town so they don't have to travel."
Kinkead’s vaccine waitlist is by phone only, so they can easily keep track of those who want the shot and make it accessible for more people. Kinkead said even those who do have the ability to travel out of the town, don’t always want to do so.
“The ones that can travel and do so to the doctors ever so often, still aren't excited about, especially in the winter, driving even 15 miles to Mexico or 30 miles to Columbia, they would rather do it here, that's what we're hoping to do,” Kinkead said.
Even though there have been many mass vaccination events in more rural areas of the state, many people in those areas are still unable to get to those large sites, so local pharmacies can help with that.
“Medically challenged individuals, people in wheelchairs and folks that don't want to go to large events or can't go because of immobility,” Fitzwater said. “Pharmacists end up going in and into the homes and into their communities in assisting them that it's their patients it's people that they work with every day.”
Kinkead told KOMU 8 News the pharmacy requests COVID-19 vaccines every week. However, so far it has only received one shipment of the vaccine.
Gov. Parson announced a new distribution plan last week for vaccines across the state, which now includes pharmacies. Pharmacies will soon be receiving 15% of the state’s allocation on a consistent basis. Kinkead Pharmacy is on the state’s list of pharmacies that should be receiving more doses.
Fitzwater said pharmacies are great places to get shots in arms because they can be easy to get to.
Even when Kinkead Pharmacy doesn't have vaccines, it will continue to be a centerpiece for the health needs of the community.
To get on Kinkead Pharmacy's vaccine waitlist, you can call 573-296-0316 and visit its Facebook page for updates.
You can also visit the state’s COVID-19 vaccine navigator page, to find a vaccinator near you or go to KOMU.com/vaccine.