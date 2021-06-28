JEFFERSON CITY — SSM Health is requiring its nearly 40,000 employees, providers and volunteers to be fully vaccinated by the end of September, including its hospital in Jefferson City.
“As health care providers, we’ve seen the devastating impact of this disease first-hand,” Dr. Todd Shuman, MD, SSM Health Chief Medical Officer, said. “The fight against COVID-19 is not yet over. We must continue to be vigilant in doing everything we can to protect our team members, patients and communities.”
SSM Health team members can request an exemption for medical or religious reasons.
The hospital is urging all eligible individuals to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as quickly as possible. New COVID-19 infections are rising due to the circulating delta variant coupled with a low vaccination rate, according to SSM Health.
“These vaccines have been proven to be safe and effective at providing long-lasting immunity to COVID-19,” Dr. Shuman said. “However, we haven’t yet reached a level of vaccination that provides herd immunity, which is why we’re continuing to see dangerous surges in many communities.”