BOONVILLE - Residents made appointments ahead of time to get their vaccines at the Cooper County mass vaccination clinic Monday and Tuesday at the Isle of Capri Casino Hotel in Boonville.
“We had registered on the Navigator," Eric Squeve, who got his shot at the clinic, said. "We just came in, told them who we were, they checked us off the list, we got through, they gave us a seat, and we got our shots within a few minutes of the time we sat down."
Missouri announced its plan for Phase 1B - Tier 3 last week, which may not include non-Missouri residents.
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services said if someone lives or works in the county, the vaccine is available as long as you fall under Phases 1A or Phase 1B - Tiers 1 through 3.
Sara Humm, Community Relations Specialist at the Columbia/Boone County PHHS, said if you're registered to vote in Boone County, you're eligible to get the vaccine.
Humm said they're receiving their lists of people to contact for appointments based on who has Boone County zip codes. When you register yourself online, however, you do not have to verify right now that you are at that address or have residency.
The same is true of registering to get vaccinated with MU Health Care, who shares a joint vaccine survey with the health department and Boone Hospital Center.
"MU Health Care's online survey form requires the person to attest that they are a Missouri resident upon sign-up," Eric Maze, media specialist at MU Health Care said. "No attempt is made by MU Health Care to vet that person's attestation."
That means someone who is not a resident could potentially get the vaccine right now.
Residents received the vaccine in Boonville Tuesday if they had registered online with the Missouri Vaccine Navigator and reserved appointments.
According to people who got their shots, they just showed up, signed in, and got their shots after being contacted for an appointment.
"It's a very well-organized, oiled machine," Squeve said.