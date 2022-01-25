COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Health and Human services (DHSS) hosted a free drive-thru testing event at Mizzou North on Tuesday after the city went more than nine months without one.
The MU Health Care-sponsored drive-thru testing site at Mizzou North closed back on March 12, 2021 after decreased demand. Boone Hospital Center and St. Mary's Hospital also closed their drive-thru sites on the same day.
However, the site was back open Tuesday after Boone County continued to report record-breaking active cases throughout the month of January. This comes as testing sites at Boone Health's community clinic and MU's Women's Hospital opened just last week.
The testing was done through NextGen Diagnostic Services, the state's contracted vendor for COVID-19 tests. Nanda Nunnelly, the founder and executive of the company, said she wants people to get tested who want to be tested but believes drive-thru testing is the safest way to get tested.
"It's not safe for people to walk in to places right now. The drive-thru testing is the safest. It's the fastest. People can stay in their vehicles," Nunnelly said.
Some testing events have been canceled throughout the state this month because of cold weather. Nunnelly says the Columbia testing site is designed to help combat some the issues with cold weather.
"Unfortunately the cold does mess with our technology. We use a scanner and thermal printers and out in the cold they don't function very well when it gets below ten degrees," Nunnelly said. "The testing supply is not affected as much as the testers and the technology."
Boone County's COVID-19 Information Hub shows 3,461 active cases in the county, as of Thursday, Jan. 20. However, the health department did not update the hub on Friday or Monday.
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) released a new system on Jan. 20 for Boone County residents to report the results of positive at-home COVID-19 tests.
"We appreciate the Boone County residents who have been proactive and already reached out to us to submit their positive at-home test results," PHHS Director Stephanie Browning said in the press release. "This new system will make reporting the results easier for residents and it will give us a better idea of how many people in Boone County are testing positive using at-home tests."
While Boone County residents wait for shipments of their four free at-home tests to arrive in the mail, pharmacies in Columbia continue to run out of testing kits. Nunnelly said the new drive-thru testing site should help people get tested sooner rather than later.
"We have 24 hours to 72 hours turnaround time. Most of the time it's closer to the 24-hour return time," Nunnelly said.
With limited resources, DHSS is focusing on the counties with the 10 highest case rates according to an email from Lisa Cox, the communications director for DHSS.
"We were seeing that certain areas did not have enough testing available to them and so the state wanted to make sure there was plenty of testing available," Nunnelly said.
The drive-thru site will continue be in the parking lot of Mizzou North, at 115 West Business Loop 70, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the following dates.
- February 1
- February 8
- February 15
- February 22
