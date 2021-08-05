MISSOURI - Missouri is officially more than two weeks into the vaccination incentive program "MO VIP."
Since the program started, vaccination rates have remained steady.
According to Department of Health and Senior Services, on July 21, the first day of registration, there were 15,056 vaccinations, and a 7-day average of 11,983 vaccinations.
Two days after incentives were announced, 17,480 vaccinations were given, which is the highest single day increase since May 21.
On Aug. 4, there were 6,288 vaccinations and a 7-day average of 11,677 vaccinations. Currently, 48.7% have initiated vaccination and 41.7% have completed vaccination, though pharmacy vaccinations are not included in these percentages.
The program rewards people who received the vaccine prior to the incentive program and those who received their after the program was announced.
DHSS has partnered with the Missouri Lottery to pick 180 winners in five randomized drawings.
The prizes include either $10,000 cash or $10,000 toward an education savings account. Nine hundred individuals total will be awarded one of the rewards throughout the entirety of the incentive program.
The applicants are split up into three categories:
- Red: Missourians 18 years of age or older and received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on or after July 21, 2021, have a chance to win $10,000.
- White: Missourians 18 years of age or older and received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine before July 21, 2021, have a chance to win $10,000.
- Blue: Missourians between the ages of 12 to 17, can register for a chance to win a $10,000 education savings account through the Missouri State Treasurer's MOST 529 program.
New entries for the program will be accepted until Aug. 11, at 11:59 p.m. and 7:29 p.m. through the call center.
The first drawing for the program will be next Friday, Aug. 13. A total of 80 winners will be chosen in both the "red" and "white" category. A total of 20 winners will be chosen in the "blue" category.
The winners of the drawings will be announced on Aug. 25.
Entries that did not win in the first drawing will be rolled over into the next drawing.
According to the information specialist for DHSS, Lisa Cox, there are currently 347,000 state residents entered into the program. DHSS does not currently have the number of applicants in each category.
Cox said DHSS is enthusiastic about the recent increase in vaccinations.
"When we take a look at the first week of July versus the last week of July, the daily number of doses administered went up about 50%," Cox said. "I'm really happy to see that continued growth."
Cox also mentioned DHSS is seeing more doses requested from vaccinators throughout the state as well, which reflects an increase in demand for the vaccine.
Cox said she wants to let people know this is a great opportunity for people who are vaccinated or are thinking about getting the vaccine.
Individuals can sign up for the program by filling out this form on the Missouri incentive program website.