JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has announced that state-operated drive-thru COVID-19 testing events have been canceled for the next 24 hours.
Testing events at the Shops at Robert Village in St. Louis, the St. Charles Family Arena, Heavy Construction Laborers in Kansas City, IBEW Local #1 in St. Louis and Joseph Newman Innovation Center in Joplin are canceled for Thursday.
The decision has been made in preparation for cold temperatures in the state.
The department said the cold weather presents a dangerous environment for staff running the events. The release also states that cold temperatures could also cause technology to malfunction.
Those with appointments for Jan. 20 at the St. Charles Family Area and the STL Urban League sites will be communicated with individually regarding an alternative testing option.
The department asks to please check the event's status here.