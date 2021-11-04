COLUMBIA - Stephens College announced Thursday that 91% of Stephens employees and students are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to campus vaccination records and self-reported data.
The college's vaccination rate compares to a 58% vaccination rate in the United States, a 49.5% vaccination rate in Missouri and a 52% rate in Boone County.
“We are weathering the storm of COVID as a community with goodwill and grace,” President Dianne Lynch said.
“I’m proud of our collective effort to keep our campus and each other safe. Thanks to strong leadership, consistent messaging, well organized public health measures and our collective commitment to immunization, we are successfully navigating the academic year.”
Stephens College said it will continue to follow its COVID protocols through the end of the current fall semester and will continue to provide free testing to unvaccinated individuals.
Employees and students at Stephens College still must wear masks in classrooms and in meeting rooms where social distancing is not possible.
Those who are not vaccinated are still required to wear a mask, except while eating, drinking or when they are in their own spaces alone.
Stephens College said they must also be tested every week, and quarantine if they are exposed to COVID-19.