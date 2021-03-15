COLUMBIA - Teachers all across mid-Missouri and the country started getting their COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. Missouri moved in Phase 1B-Tier 3, where all teachers and childcare providers are eligible to get the shot.
Though anyone working in education K-12 is eligible to get the vaccine Monday, some teachers have already gotten vaccinated ahead of the state's transition. As of March 15, over 40% of Columbia Public Schools teachers and staff have been vaccinated against the virus.
Jessie Starbuck is an art teacher at Columbia Public Schools. She explained how some teachers, like her, were able to get the shot early.
"I was eligible early because my school is hub for special education," Starbuck said. "Specialist teachers like myself and others who are working with medically fragile children were able to get the vaccine a bit earlier than other teachers."
There's a similar trend among child care providers in mid-Missouri. Though providers are now eligible, some are already protected against the virus.
Amanda Atkins watches and takes care of younger children at Briarwood Early Learning. Atkins commented on how she didn't want to wait if she was able to get the vaccine.
"Right when President Biden announced he was giving the okay for childcare providers and educators to go ahead and get the shot, whether their states were in the appropriate tier or not, I jumped online and found a spot at HyVee and was able to get in," Atkins said. "I wasn't going to lie and say I have a special need for the vaccine, but once we got the okay from President Biden, I felt comfortable doing so."
President Biden announced two weeks ago the United States would have enough vaccine doses for every adult by the end of May. In his announcement, he also urged local governments to vaccinate every teacher and childcare provider, regardless of the state's current vaccine phase distribution.
Nationally and in Missouri, there's a trend of about a quarter of the population getting vaccinated. Over 107 million Americans have started the vaccination process, with receiving at least one shot. That's nearly 21% of the total American population.
In Missouri, Governor Mike Parson announced Monday 25% of Missourians aged 18 and up have received the first dose against COVID-19. Locally at Columbia Public Schools, 41.4% of teachers and staff have already received the vaccine, according to the CPS staff vaccination tracker as of Sunday.
GREAT NEWS: 25% of Missourians aged 18 and up have initiated COVID-19 vaccination. Approximately 50% of Missourians aged 65 and up have initiated vaccination. I assure you that we will give every Missourian who wants a vaccine the opportunity to get one. pic.twitter.com/tqQCJ6c6Wa— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) March 15, 2021
At the county level, 23.2% of all residents in Boone County have received at least one dose and 21.3% of residents in Cole County have started their vaccination process.
Keisha Rush teaches music education at Elliot Battle Elementary School. She's waiting to receive her second shot after getting the first dose of the vaccine on March 6. She explained how more teachers getting vaccinated will impact education overall.
"It's very difficult to teach in these conditions and restrictions," Rush said. "Over time with more teachers getting the vaccine we can be getting back to normal with interactions with our kids."
With more teachers and community members getting vaccinated, Atkins and other teachers are looking forward to a more normal routine with her kids.
"The more people who have the vaccine, the closer we are to herd immunity and we won't have to have as many cases of teachers quarantining," Atkins said. "Children thrive in environments where they have consistency and I think the last year has taught us that adults like that too. All of this is going to make things better for students and better for teachers."
"I know a lot of teachers feel like their students aren't getting the education that they need because of the restrictions and because of the fear," Rush said. "I hope that with these vaccines in our schools we can get ahead of it and beat."
