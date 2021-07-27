AUDRAIN COUNTY − The Audrain County Health Department (ACHD) is rolling out a new vaccination campaign to encourage people to receive the vaccine.
A news release from ACHD says the low rates of vaccination in the county is the cause of the new campaign, Team Audrain. According to the state's vaccine dashboard, there are only 26.9% of Audrain County residents fully vaccinated. It shows 181 doses have been administered the last seven days.
The campaign hopes to increase awareness of getting vaccinated, spark more conversations and overall increase the number of vaccinated individuals in the county.
Vaccinated individuals will be able to fill out a survey, or call 573-581-1332, to receive a metal 'COVID-19 Vaccinated' lapel pin in the mail. Recipients will be asked to wear the pin around town and post a picture on social media using '#TeamAudrain' on their post. Those who share may get the opportunity to have their COVID-19 vaccination story shared on ACHD social media.
“We need everyone to step up and help us beat COVID-19 by joining Team Audrain,” said ACHD Administrator and CEO Craig Brace. “This is a way residents can see, without asking, that someone they meet in public are fully vaccinated and you are telling the world that you are too.”
ACHD also announced vaccination clinics for the younger population beginning next week.
"Responding to a growing call from area residents, the Audrain County Health Department is launching several COVID-19 immunization clinics for COVID-19 using the Pfizer vaccine approved for adolescent-aged residents in Audrain County," ACHD said in a Facebook post.
The list of clinics can be found here.