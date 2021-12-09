MID-MISSOURI — The FDA approved Pfizer vaccine boosters for 16- to 17-year-olds six months after their first two doses on Thursday.
Just hours after the approval, the CDC agreed with the approval and recommended Americans in that age group get their Pfizer booster shot.
"Although we don't have all the answers on the Omicron variant, initial data suggests that COVID-19 boosters help broaden and strengthen the protection against Omicron and other variants," the CDC said in a statement.
KOMU 8 reached out to area health departments on whether or not they will be offering the boosters for 16- to 17-year-olds:
- Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services is not yet offering them and is waiting for orders from their medical doctor consultant to be updated.
- Cole County Health Department is waiting for the go-ahead by the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).
- Audrain County Health Department is not yet offering boosters and the distribution plan is to be determined, but will follow Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) and ACIP guidance.
The Missouri DHSS has not yet approved the use of Pfizer boosters for those ages 16 and 17.
Abby Oreskovich is a 17-year-old Hickman High School senior. She said she received her first two Pfizer doses when her age group became eligible.
"Hearing that the booster has been lowered to my age group is really nice, because I feel like even if I somehow came down with COVID, I still have that extra protection," Oreskovich said.
With DHSS announcing the first detected case of the omicron variant in Missouri on Dec. 6, Oreskovich said she's worried about the spread.
"The possibility of having that come through is scary," she said. "Not only because of COVID, but also the mental distress that causes for everyone that experiences it."
Pfizer previously announced Wednesday that early data shows the booster provides strong protection against the new variant.
But Oreskovich doesn't think that availability of the boosters for her age group necessarily means the end of the pandemic.
"I feel like the boosters are like a guide through the cave, but not the end of it," she said.
Sara Humm, spokesperson for the Boone County PHHS, said vaccine events at Boone County schools this semester will not have the Pfizer boosters for 16- and 17-year-olds.
She anticipates boosters being available at second-dose clinics at Boone County schools after winter break.
The CDC said more information on the approval and recommendation of the Pfizer booster for 16- to 17-year-olds will be available on its department's website soon.