COLUMBIA - Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) will host a third COVID-19 vaccination comfort clinic Saturday, June 16, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The clinic will be set up at PHHS, 1005 West Worley Street.
Appointments are required to attend. The clinic is for children and adults who are interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine but are anxious about needles or receiving a vaccination.
The clinic is sensory-friendly and will have extra comfort measures available to patients including anxiety-reducing activities, private rooms for vaccination, distraction tools and volunteers trained in evidence-based child life therapeutic interventions.
Vaccines are free and do not require ID or health insurance. Anyone aged six months and older is eligible for Pfizer, eligibility is 18 for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
All COVID-19 vaccines will be available (Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson). Individuals can receive any dose including primary and booster doses.
Parent consent forms are required for anyone under 18-years-old.