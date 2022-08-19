COLUMBIA - It's been over a month since the Food and Drug Administration gave emergency approval to the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, and it is now available in mid-Missouri.
So far, it is only available in three places according to the vaccine locator: Jefferson City Medical Group (JCMG), Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS), and MU Health Care.
JCMG said it has administered 10 vaccines so far, and said they have four to five people on a waiting list. Columbia/Boone County PHHS said they have had 12 people say so far they are interested in receiving Novavax. The Cole County Health Department and the Callaway County Health Department both said they do not have Novavax vaccines available at this time.
MU Health Care has received a limited number of shots that will be available by appointment during a special vaccination event on Tuesday, Aug. 23 from 5:15 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. at South Providence Medical Park. Second doses of Novavax will be administered on Tuesday, Sept. 13. This is an appointment-only event.
Novavax is given in two different doses, 3 to 8 weeks apart, and is only approved for those 18 years or older. This vaccine is for those who have not received any other COVID-19 vaccines. Novavax does not currently have a booster option.
MU Health Care played a part in helping the vaccine get its emergency approval with the FDA with a clinical trial.
The Novavax vaccine was administered to 103 people who are still being monitored for long-term effects. Those 103 people were a few of the 30,000 people who participated in the trial, with the study showing Novavax was 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 opposed to Pfizer's 95%, Moderna's 94%, and Johnson and Johnson's 66%.
MU Health Care said this vaccine could be a way to convince those who are vaccine-hesitant to get Novavax because it is made in a more traditional way. Similar to the flu shot offered each year, the Novavax vaccine puts a harmless piece of COVID-19 into the body system. This introduces the virus to the body for the immune response to recognize and fight back.
"So people who, you know, have not had a vaccine yet, and maybe have been hesitant due to the mRNA type of vaccine. This is certainly an opportunity for folks to get a more traditional vaccine," Dr. Margaret Day, MU Health Care's COVID-19 vaccine co-chair, said.
The other three vaccine options are a newer method using messenger RNA (mRNA). Some people have been hesitant to try the newer method because long-term effects are still unknown beyond two years.
Dr. Day said the Novavax vaccine could be a fix for those who had reactions to an mRNA vaccine.
"So there are a small subset of individuals who, for you know, their own circumstances, actually, you might qualify for a Novavax vaccine, who maybe did get, say one mRNA vaccine and then maybe had a reaction, or for some reason could not complete that primary series. Novavax could be an option," Dr. Day said.
The Columbia/Boone County PHHS will also offer the Novavax vaccine but only after collecting information on those who are interested on an online form.
About 63.1% of Boone County are fully vaccinated, followed by 48.6% in Callaway County, and 53.7% in Cole County, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The state of Missouri received 65,000 doses of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, which can vaccinate up to 32,500 individuals.