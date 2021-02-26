COLUMBIA — Gov. Mike Parson announced the timeline for Phase 1B Tier 3 of the COVID-19 vaccine, but non-Missouri residents may not be included.
Tier 3 of the rollout is set to begin March 15. This tier addresses critical infrastructure, including K-12 education, child care, communications infrastructure, government and food workers.
With this new tier, Parson implemented a residency clause. This means that people who are not Missouri residents cannot receive the vaccine.
Many people who live and work in the Columbia community have separate permanent residency. This could leave some out of the new vaccine rollout.
The Columbia/Boone County Health Department said if someone lives or works in the county, the vaccine is available as long as you fall under Phases 1A, 1B, Tiers 1 through 3.
"Anyone who is living or working in Boone County ... is our focus," said Sara Humm of the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services. "Obviously the hospitals have a larger reach as far as counties in Missouri go."
Humm said if you're eligible to register to vote in Boone County, you are eligible for a vaccine. Boone County has counted college students as Boone County residents in all COVID-19 case data, and they will be included in the vaccine rollout as well.