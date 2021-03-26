COLUMBIA - Truman VA announced it would expand its COVID-19 vaccination eligibility, due to a new act signed into law by President Joe Biden.
President Biden signed H.R. 1276, or the SAVES LIVE Act, into law on Wednesday, which expands VA's authority to provide COVID-19 vaccinations.
Truman VA will now be able to vaccinate:
- Veterans discharged with a status other than dishonorable or bad conduct,
- Spouses of qualifying Veterans,
- Adult survivors and dependents of qualified veterans covered under the CHAMPVA Program
- Adult caregivers of Veterans participating in the VA caregiver program.
The individual being vaccinated must either accompany the Veteran or provide the name and social security number of the qualifying Veteran.
Truman VA's COVID-19 vaccine clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday in the medical center's Patient Education Center.
Although appointments are not required, it is recommended.
The telephone number to call and make an appointment to be vaccinated is (573) 814-6000, extension 54300.