MOBERLY - Harry S. Truman Memorial Veteran’s Hospital held a mobile one-day vaccination clinic in five mid-Missouri cities on Friday.
Moberly, Centralia, Paris, Monroe City and Hannibal were all spots included where Veterans could receive a vaccine.
Staff administered the one-shot dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Craig Wheeler, a U.S. Veteran, was in relief when he got the shot.
“Kind of relieved,” Wheeler said. “Because I've got the breathing problems from service and the doctor said, 'You know, this is gonna help you keep from getting really sick.'”
Any Veteran who is eligible for VA health care may receive the vaccine.
Mark Miller, another U.S. veteran compared getting the shot to his service in the military.
“It's kind of like boot camp,” Miller said. “We didn't ask to get no shots in boot camp, it was given to you, and I mean, they gave me shots for everything.”
Truman VA had 400 doses to give out. Both appointments and walk-ins were allowed.
Patricia Hall, the director of Truman VA Hospital, said many Veterans got the shot to feel safe again.
“I think that the emotions that I've seen today, and our Veterans are, they feel relief,” Hall said. “They all have their own [reason], why I've heard everything from 'I want to get out of my house,' 'I want to feel safe,' 'I want to see a grandkid,' 'I just want to get back to a normal way of life and see a ballgame without a mask on.'"
The Truman VA will hold a series of COVID vaccination clinics for Veterans who are eligible for VA health care at several Community-Based Outpatient Clinics over the next few weeks. Call the number listed to make an appointment at that clinic.
- March 13: Osage Beach CBOC, 940 Executive Drive—call (573) 302-7890
- March 20: Marshfield CBOC, 1240 Banning Street―call (417) 468-1963
- March 27: Sedalia CBOC, 3320 West 10th Street―call (660) 826-3800
- April 10: Kirksville CBOC, 506 Rosewood Drive―call (660) 627-8387
- April 10: St. James CBOC, 207 Matlock Drive― call (573) 265-0448
The hospital is also always making vaccine appointments for VA health care eligible Veterans. Veterans, of any age, can call 573-814-6000, extension 54300 to make an appointment. Those unsure about health care eligibility can call 573-814-6535 to verify eligibility.
For more information on VA vaccinations, visit the Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital’s website.