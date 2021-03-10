COLUMBIA - Harry S. Truman Memorial Veteran's Hospital will hold a mobile vaccination clinic Friday, March 12. The clinic will administer the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The mobile clinic will make several stops. The times and locations are listed below:
- 9 to 10 a.m.: Centralia City Hall, 114 South Rollins, Centralia
- 11 a.m. to Noon: First Assembly of God, 120 W. Outer Rd, Moberly
- 1 to 1:30 p.m.: Paris City Building, 112 South Main, Paris
- 2:15 to 2:45 p.m.: Monroe City United Methodist Church, 218 Catherine St., Monroe City
- 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.: American Legion Post 55, 3819 Highway MM, Hannibal
Any Veteran who is eligible for VA health care may receive a COVID-19 vaccination. To verify Veteran eligibility call 573-814-6535.
In order to guarantee a vaccine, eligible Veterans should call 573-814-6260 to schedule an appointment at the mobile clinic. However, appointments are not required.
Truman VA Hospital is always vaccinating eligible Veterans. If you qualify for VA health care, Truman VA Hospital call 573-814-6000, extension 54300, to make an appointment at the hospital.