MISSOURI- Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital will hold five regional vaccination clinics over March and early April.
Vaccinations will be given at VA outpatient clinics across mid-Missouri.
Any enrolled veteran eligible for VA health care can apply to get vaccinated at the clinics.
Truman VA said the clinics will increase the number of eligible veterans vaccinated in a press release Monday. The locations selected help ensure veterans living in rural areas can get the vaccine as close to home as possible.
Listed below are the dates and locations of the clinics. If eligible, call the corresponding phone number to schedule an appointment
- March 13: Osage Beach CBOC, 940 Executive Drive—call (573) 302-7890
- March 20: Marshfield CBOC, 1240 Banning Street―call (417) 468-1963
- March 27: Sedalia CBOC, 3320 West 10th Street―call (660) 826-3800
- April 10: Kirksville CBOC, 506 Rosewood Drive―call (660) 627-8387
- April 10: St. James CBOC, 207 Matlock Drive― call (573) 265-0448
Appointment times will vary by location and availability. If you are unsure of your eligibility status, Truman VA asks to call (573) 814-6535.