Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Tuesday, March 2 will be available below:
10 a.m.: Audrain County adjusts daily COVID report, adds 4 new deaths
Audrain County reported four previously unreported COVID-19 related deaths today, bringing the county total to 57. The county says it comes after a readjustment of numbers between the state and the Audrain County Health Department.
The County added 1 new case in the last 24 hours, marking a total of 7 active cases as of Tuesday. There have been a total of 1,683 cases in Audrain County since the start of the pandemic.
8:30 a.m.: 14.2% of the Missouri population has received at least one dose of the vaccine
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 266 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 478,682.
DHSS reported a total of 7,932 COVID-19 related deaths Sunday morning. Thirteen additional deaths have been reported.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state's data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 1,315,867 total doses administered
- 869,424 Missourians have received at least one dose
- 446,443 Missourians have received a second dose
- 14.2% of the Missouri population has received at least one dose
- 225,791 does have been administered in the past 7 days
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 1,025 total hospitalizations in the state with 33% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,425 positive cases of the virus.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of February, over 4.4 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 4.6% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method. On Monday, it was 4.8%.
According to the CDC method positivity rate, 4.6% reflects the total number of positive PCR tests in the past seven days, divided by the total number of PCR tests in the past seven days.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.