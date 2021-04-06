As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
7:00 p.m.: CPS report 3 new student cases
The Columbia Public Schools 14-day case rate per 10,000 people is at 9.6.
The updated CPS student tracker shows 15 students in the district currently in quarantine and 3 active student cases.
To break the student cases down:
Elementary schools: 9 quarantined, 3 positive cases, 6 out of 21 schools affected
Middle schools: 3 quarantined, 1 positive case, 3 out of 7 schools affected
High schools: 2 quarantined, 1 positive cases, 2 out of 4 schools affected
Other: 1 quarantined, n/a positive cases
The district has seen 2,725 quarantined student cases and 642 positive student cases since June 2020.
The updated CPS staff tracker also shows 3 staff members currently in quarantine and no active staff cases were listed. 1 staff members are out due to EFMLA laws.
The tracker also shows 53.8% of CPS staff members have been vaccinated.
6:50 p.m.: Cole County adds 2 new positive cases
The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
There have been 7,759 cases in Cole County, an increase of 2 cases over 24 hours. There have been 270 cases in long-term care facilities.
Two new positive cases were reported Tuesday. In the updated graph below, you can see the number of cases added by specimen collection date for the month of March thus far.
There have been 63 deaths in Cole County and 54 deaths due to COVID-19 within long-term care facilities.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 28.6% of Cole County's 76,745 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
36,346 total doses administered of a vaccine
21,965 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
15,237 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
2,800 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 4.07.
4:56 p.m.: Boone County reports zero patients on ventilators
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 20 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 69.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 34.3% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 98,759 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 61,961 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 37,658 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 9,582 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
The county also reported 16 hospitalizations, 3 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 2 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 0 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at green.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 12.14.
1:25 p.m.: State establishes weekly COVID testing schedule
The Missouri Department of Health and Human Services has established a weekly COVID testing schedule.
Mid-Missouri will have one location in Cole County. The testing site will be located at the American legion #1423, on Tanner Bridge Road in Jefferson City.
The site will be open on the following Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.: April 11, April 18, May 9, May 23, June 13 and June 27.
For other testing locations, visit health.mo.gov/communitytest.
1 p.m.: Compass Health Network to host vaccination event Friday
Compass Health Network will hold a vaccination event this Friday, April 9 in Columbia at 3501 Berrywood Drive. The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The event will be open to ALL Missourians, 18 years old or older The Moderna vaccine will be given out.
You must register for an appointment. No walk-ins will be accepted.
A second dose event will be held on May 8 at the same time of your first dose appointment.
7:30 a.m.: DHSS reports four new deaths
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 289 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 491,422.
DHSS reported four new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 8,508 since the pandemic began.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 2,753,578 total doses administered
- 1,739,965 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 1,077,342 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 28.4% of the Missouri population has initiated vaccination
- 17.6% of the Missouri population has competed vaccination
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 699 total hospitalizations in the state with 35% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,112 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 302.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of April, over 4.9 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 4.5% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.