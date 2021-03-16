As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
3:55 p.m.: Free COVID-19 testing offered in mid-Missouri
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is partnering with the Missouri Community Health Centers and MAKO Medical Laboratories to offer free testing events around Missouri this week and next.
You must be a Missouri resident and you must register to attend.
- Jefferson City: Friday, March 19, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., American Legion
- Sedalia: Monday, March 22, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Katy Trail Community Health
- Fulton: Tuesday, March 23, 12 to 3 p.m., C&R Market parking lot
- Camdenton: Wednesday, March 24, 1 to 3 p.m., Mid-County Fire
- Columbia: Friday, March 26, 12 to 3 p.m., Moser's Food parking lot (Business Loop location)
More locations around Missouri and dates can be found here.
3:50 p.m.: Callaway County fills open vaccination appointments
The Callaway County Health Department posted on Facebook around 1:50 p.m., hoping to fill some open vaccination appointments Tuesday. All appointments have been filled.
Individuals who still need to be vaccinated and are in the qualifying tiers can show up to the South Side Baptist Church in Fulton for the Pfizer vaccine.
The health department had 85 doses to give, first come, first served.
9 a.m.: Missouri reports 33% remaining hospital bed capacity
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 376 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 484,124.
DHSS reported 41 new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 8,350 since the pandemic began.
The state performs a weekly linkage between deaths to the state and death certificates. This week, DHSS analyzed and linked 41 COVID-19 associated deaths with the appropriate cases. Below is a breakdown of when those deaths occurred:
- December 2020: 2
- January 2021: 6
- February 2021: 27
- March 2021: 6
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 1,818,433 total doses administered
- 1,197,339 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 646,978 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 19.5% of the Missouri population has initiated vaccination
- 10.5% of the Missouri population has competed vaccination
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 822 total hospitalizations in the state with 33% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,405 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 334.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of February, over 4.2 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 4.5% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method. It has been 16 days straight, with a rate at or below 5%.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.