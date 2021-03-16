As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
5:45 p.m.: CPS 14-day case rate reported 11.3
The Columbia Public Schools 14-day case rate per 10,000 people is at 11.3.
The updated CPS student tracker shows 124 students in the district currently in quarantine and 22 active student cases.
To break the student cases down:
Elementary schools: 86 quarantined, 13 positive cases, 11 out of 21 schools affected
Middle schools: 23 quarantined, 4 positive case, 6 out of 7 schools affected
High schools: 15 quarantined, 4 positive cases, 3 out of 4 schools affected
Other: 14 quarantined, 4 positive cases
The district has seen 2,661 quarantined student cases and 629 positive student cases since June 2020.
The updated CPS staff tracker also shows 14 staff members currently in quarantine and 1 active staff cases. 2 staff members are out due to EFMLA laws.
The tracker also shows 41.4% of CPS staff members have been vaccinated.
5:30 p.m.: Cole County adds 3 new positive cases
The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
There have been 7,687 cases in Cole County, an increase of 3 cases over 24 hours. There have been 270 cases in long-term care facilities.
Three new positive cases were reported Tuesday. In the updated graph below, you can see the number of cases added by specimen collection date for the month of March thus far.
There have been 63 deaths in Cole County and 54 deaths due to COVID-19 within long-term care facilities.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 21.5% of Cole County's 76,745 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
27,034 total doses administered of a vaccine
16,596 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
10,712 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
1,728 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 28.64.
4:25 p.m.: Boone County reports 26 COVID-19 hospitalizations
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 12 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 87.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 23.4% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 64,692 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 42,189 residents have received first dose
- 22,926 residents have received both doses
- 4,430 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
The county also reported 26 hospitalizations, 5 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 7 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 5 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at green.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 17.71.
3:55 p.m.: Free COVID-19 testing offered in mid-Missouri
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is partnering with the Missouri Community Health Centers and MAKO Medical Laboratories to offer free testing events around Missouri this week and next.
You must be a Missouri resident and you must register to attend.
- Jefferson City: Friday, March 19, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., American Legion
- Sedalia: Monday, March 22, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Katy Trail Community Health
- Fulton: Tuesday, March 23, 12 to 3 p.m., C&R Market parking lot
- Camdenton: Wednesday, March 24, 1 to 3 p.m., Mid-County Fire
- Columbia: Friday, March 26, 12 to 3 p.m., Moser's Food parking lot (Business Loop location)
More locations around Missouri and dates can be found here.
3:50 p.m.: Callaway County fills open vaccination appointments
The Callaway County Health Department posted on Facebook around 1:50 p.m., hoping to fill some open vaccination appointments Tuesday. All appointments have been filled.
Individuals who still need to be vaccinated and are in the qualifying tiers can show up to the South Side Baptist Church in Fulton for the Pfizer vaccine.
The health department had 85 doses to give, first come, first served.
9 a.m.: Missouri reports 33% remaining hospital bed capacity
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 376 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 484,124.
DHSS reported 41 new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 8,350 since the pandemic began.
The state performs a weekly linkage between deaths to the state and death certificates. This week, DHSS analyzed and linked 41 COVID-19 associated deaths with the appropriate cases. Below is a breakdown of when those deaths occurred:
- December 2020: 2
- January 2021: 6
- February 2021: 27
- March 2021: 6
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 1,818,433 total doses administered
- 1,197,339 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 646,978 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 19.5% of the Missouri population has initiated vaccination
- 10.5% of the Missouri population has competed vaccination
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 822 total hospitalizations in the state with 33% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,405 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 334.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of February, over 4.2 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 4.5% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method. It has been 16 days straight, with a rate at or below 5%.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.