As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Previous coverage:
- Monday, April 19
- Sunday, April 18
- Saturday, April 17
- Friday, April 16
- Thursday, April 15
- Wednesday, April 14
- Tuesday, April 13
- Monday, April 12
Updates for Tuesday, April 20 will become available below:
4:40 p.m.: Boone County active cases drop to 93
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 19 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 93. Last Tuesday, there were 105 active cases.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 42.5% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose. Boone County continues to lead the state with this rate.
- 123,511 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 76,742 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 48,332 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 12,000 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
The county also reported 4 hospitalizations, and the hospital status is currently at green.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 14.43.
1:50 p.m.: Columbia Mall vaccination clinic accepting walk-ins Tuesday
Need a vaccine? The Columbia Mall vaccination clinic, hosted by the Columbia/Boone County health department, Boone Health and MU Health Care, is still offering walk-in appointments for Tuesday until 6 p.m.
Stop by for your shot of the Pfizer vaccine, across from Bath and Body Works. Anyone 16 years old and older may receive a shot, but 16 and 17 year old's must be accompanied by an adult.
The second dose clinic will be held at the same location on May 11.
No appointment? No problem! Our staff will be offering the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine until 6 p.m. today at the Columbia Mall (Columbia, MO). We are taking walk-ins so it's a great opportunity to stop by on your way home from work or school. pic.twitter.com/FinB6CT2R4— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) April 20, 2021
8 a.m.: Single-day case average stands at 328
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 534 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 497,134
DHSS reported three new deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths is 8,635 since the pandemic began. 46 of those deaths are from previous months and have just been updated in the system.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
3,453,784 total doses administered
2,119,815 COVID-19 vaccine regimens activated
1,451,316 COVID-19 vaccine regimens completed
34.5% of the Missouri population has initiated vaccination
23.6% of the Missouri population has competed vaccination
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 712 total hospitalizations in the state with 34% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,296 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 328.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of April, over 4.9 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 4.9% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.