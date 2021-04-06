As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
1:25 p.m.: State establishes weekly COVID testing schedule
The Missouri Department of Health and Human Services has established a weekly COVID testing schedule.
Mid-Missouri will have one location in Cole County. The testing site will be located at the American legion #1423, on Tanner Bridge Road in Jefferson City.
The site will be open on the following Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.: April 11, April 18, May 9, May 23, June 13 and June 27.
For other testing locations, visit health.mo.gov/communitytest.
1 p.m.: Compass Health Network to host vaccination event Friday
Compass Health Network will hold a vaccination event this Friday, April 9 in Columbia at 3501 Berrywood Drive. The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The event will be open to ALL Missourians, 18 years old or older The Moderna vaccine will be given out.
You must register for an appointment. No walk-ins will be accepted.
A second dose event will be held on May 8 at the same time of your first dose appointment.
7:30 a.m.: DHSS reports four new deaths
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 289 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 491,422.
DHSS reported four new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 8,508 since the pandemic began.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 2,753,578 total doses administered
- 1,739,965 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 1,077,342 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 28.4% of the Missouri population has initiated vaccination
- 17.6% of the Missouri population has competed vaccination
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 699 total hospitalizations in the state with 35% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,112 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 302.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of April, over 4.9 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 4.5% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.