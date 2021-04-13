As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Updates for Tuesday, April 13 will become available below:
10:10 a.m.: MU Health Care has hundreds of vaccination appointments for Thursday-Sunday
MU Health Care still has hundreds of vaccination appointments available for Thursday through Sunday.
First dose appointments are available between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the Walsworth Family Columns Club at Faurot Field.
Second dose shots will be scheduled for 21 days later.
Vaccine eligibility is open to all Missourians, 16 and older. Patients younger than 18 will need signed parental consent.
Sign up for your appointment here or call the vaccine call center 573-771-2273.
9:30 a.m.: Audrain County pauses use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine
The Audrain County Health Department says it is pausing use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine following guidance from the state and federal levels.
The Audrain County Health Department says it is reaching out to anyone scheduled to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the near future. It says it will offer the Moderna vaccine to those patients.
“It’s a precautionary move on both the FDA and on our part,” ACHD Administrator and CEO Craig Brace said in a news release. “We don’t want to possibly put any of our residents at risk if there is found to be a problem with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.”
9:15 a.m.: Cole County cancels Johnson & Johnson vaccination clinic
The Cole County Health Department says it is canceling the COVID-19 vaccination event it scheduled for Thursday, April 15 at the health department headquarters.
The clinic was scheduled to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. It comes after the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services issued a standing order pausing use of that vaccine "out of an abundance of caution."
The Cole County Health Department says if you had an appointment for the event, it was canceled. It says you can sign up for the Pfizer vaccine at the Cole County Community Vaccination Site at the Capital Mall. You can reschedule your appointment through the state's COVID-19 vaccine navigator or by calling 1-877-435-8411.
9 a.m.: Missouri pauses administration of Johnson & Johnson vaccines
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says it is pausing vaccinations with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until further notice.
A new standing order for the vaccine was issued by DHSS and is effective immediately.
The department says anyone who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine who develops a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks of vaccination should contact their health care provider. Patients with other clinical questions should contact their health care provider or call the COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411.
“In an abundance of caution and as per federal guidelines, we are pausing vaccination with Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine until further notice in Missouri,” Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) said in a news release. “We anticipate having more information shortly to make further decisions about overall vaccine distribution in light of this new development and will continue to update citizens who have been vaccinated with the J&J vaccine after the advisory committee meets at the federal level tomorrow.”
It comes after the CDC and the FDA recommended the pause earlier Tuesday morning over concerns about blood clots. The CDC says six people reported cases of a "rare and severe" type of blood clot. All six cases were reported in women between 18 to 48 years old, and symptoms occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination.
6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered across the country.
In Missouri, providers are being asked to hold on to any remaining doses in label storage units with "quarantine- do not use."
The department says it will release more information when it is available.
8:15 a.m.: 21% of the Missouri population has competed vaccination
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 429 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 494,157.
DHSS reported 107 new deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths is 8,622 since the pandemic began.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 3,135,710 total doses administered
- 1,954,964 COVID-19 vaccine regimens activated
- 1,286,041 COVID-19 vaccine regimens completed
- 31.9% of the Missouri population has initiated vaccination
- 21% of the Missouri population has competed vaccination
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 724 total hospitalizations in the state with 32% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,335 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 334.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of February, over 4.2 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 4.6% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.