COLUMBIA - About a month since a peak in COVID-19 testing, demand has decreased.
Tuesday was the last state-sponsored drive-thru testing site at Mizzou North in Columbia.
Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) spokesperson Lisa Cox said Mizzou North is currently the last one planned, but DHSS would adapt the schedule as demand changes.
NextGen Diagnostic Services is the subcontractor for the state of Missouri for COVID-19 testing across the state. Nanda Nunnelly, owner of NextGen Diagnostics, said she's definitely seen a decrease in the demand for testing.
"We've seen cases of omicron that have been going down all across the state. We also know there are a lot of people that are receiving free home testing," Nunnelly said.
Nunnelly wants to remind people that the rapid tests are not as sensitive as PCR testing. She recommended taking two tests since the first test might not catch an early stage of COVID-19.
In January, three testing sites opened in Columbia due to a high demand for testing and record breaking cases.
Nunnelly said NextGen Diagnostics gave approximately 270 tests the first week they were stationed at Mizzou North in January, and they gave around 100 the second week.
Walk-in testing is available at MU Health Care at 404 N Keene Street in Columbia. Jefferson City will have a state-run testing site on Feb. 27, March 13 and 27.