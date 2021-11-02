COLUMBIA − In an email to the campus community, University of Missouri System President Mun Choi and university chancellors warned employees that the federal vaccine mandate deadline is approaching.
President Joe Biden's executive order requires those with federal contracts to mandate the COVID vaccine and mask mandates by Dec. 8, with some exemptions.
The UM System said it has many federal contracts that fund research and "other activities crucial to the system's mission and service to Missourians."
MU spokesperson Christian Basi said there is not a vaccine requirement at this time.
"This is not an announcement of a vaccine mandate," Basi said. "It's a communication to our campus community to inform them of the latest information that we have on the federal mandate, as well as how it might affect them, so that they can take that information and make a decision about their own current personal status."
Any decision or plan for how the UM System will move forward will require a vote from the Board of Curators, according to Choi.
Basi said he is not aware of an upcoming meeting to discuss the vaccine mandate, but that can "obviously change very quickly."
"I can't speculate on what might or might not happen," Basi said. "There are a lot of pieces that are in play right now, but we want everyone to be aware that there are certain dates that are approaching and depending on how things work out, they might be affected by this."
The email said the UM System has reviewed the details and processes that would be needed to comply with the mandate at each of its universities.
"We have also been monitoring the national situation and evolving legal interpretation of how these new rules are carried out, as well as any legal challenges," it said.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and nine other states filed suit against the Biden administration's mandate last week. It involves 12 counts and asks the court to declare the mandate unlawful.
Attorneys general from 21 states, including Schmitt, also sent a letter to President Biden last week, objecting to the order. The letter requested the order to be halted because it leaves "little choice but to require their entire workforce to be vaccinated."
Following Schmitt's actions, Gov. Mike Parson issued an executive order against the mandate last week. The order said state offices within the executive branch should "cooperate fully and timely" with Schmitt's legal actions. It also said those offices won't be able to punish the individual or business if they object the mandate due to religious or medical reasons.
The UM System said it will work closely with Schmitt and Parson's offices but noted that many details have not been finalized by the Biden administration.
"The announcement comes before many key details have been determined and is intended to notify employees of the evolving situation to allow time to get vaccinated if you have not already," the email said.
The Biden administration is expected to publish details of the mandate in the coming days, according to CNBC.
"As decisions are made and plans finalized, we will communicate further about how exactly these new requirements will apply to all four universities and other university facilities," the email said.
The full email from can be read here.