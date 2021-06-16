ST. LOUIS − The St. Louis Cardinals are partnering with the City of St. Louis to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics at Busch Stadium on Monday, June 21 and Tuesday, June 22.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. inside the Cardinals Club.
Those who get vaccinated at the event will receive two free tickets to a 2021 Cardinals home game.
The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered. Those 12 and older may receive a Pfizer vaccine. Anyone under 18 years old must have a parent or guardian present.
Free parking will be available in the Starr Lott, located directly across the street from Gate 2. The Metrolink will also drop you off directly across the street from the ballpark.
This is the second time the Cardinals and the City of St. Louis have partnered and hosted a vaccination clinic. In the last clinic in May, over 700 people were vaccinated.