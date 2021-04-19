COLUMBIA - Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Columbia Mall Monday and Tuesday. The clinic will be located in the center hallway of the mall, across from Bath & Body Works.
Anyone aged 16 or older is eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine at the clinic. While walk-in appointments are available on a first-come, first-served basis, those wishing to receive a vaccine are encouraged to make an appointment prior to arriving. There will be 1,000 appointments available each day between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, individuals can go to the state's vaccine website or call 877-435-8411. Individuals with appointments are asked to arrive only at their scheduled time and are reminded that there is a 15-minute observation period after the vaccine is given.
Those who receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Monday and Tuesday will need to return to the clinic at the same time on May 10 for Monday appointments and May 11 for Tuesday appointments.