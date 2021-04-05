COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services announced a COVID-19 vaccination event for bar, restaurant and entertainment industry workers.
The event will take place on Friday, April 9 from 1 to 5 p.m. at The Blue Note in downtown Columbia.
PHHS says 250 Moderna doses will be available by appointment only. Those getting vaccinated at the event must live or work in Boone County.
The health department said in a press release that it is working with owners and managers of bars, restaurants and venues to offer vaccination opportunities to workers in those industries.
"We are so grateful for the efforts made by the bar, restaurant and entertainment industries to help keep our community safe. Now it’s our turn to help keep them safe by offering a convenient way to get the COVID-19 vaccine," health department Director Stephanie Browning said.
The Blue Note will also host the second dose clinic on Friday, May 7.
If eligible, you can register online here or call 573-874-CITY.