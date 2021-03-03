COLUMBIA - Nearly 150 people got vaccinated on Wednesday at Progressive Missionary Baptist Church in Columbia.
The event was put on by the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services to help members of the Black community.
Live Well by Faith, a program run by the health department, conducted the outreach for the event.
Verna Laboy, Health Educator for the Columbia/Boone County PHHS, said the department has worked to eliminate health care inequality through the program.
“The department addressed disparities in the Black community by berthing the Live Well by Faith program. Addressing health disparities in the African American community through their places of worship,” Laboy said.
According to the state's vaccine dashboard, 4.7% of Missouri's Black residents have been vaccinated, or nearly 38,000 people. Comparatively, 12.2% of Missouri's white residents have been vaccinated, or nearly 571,000 people.
According to the CDC, Black people are 1.1 times likely to have a case of COVID-19 compare to white/non-Hispanics. Black people are 2.9 times likely to be hospitalized for the virus and 1.9 times more likely to die of it.
Laboy said that it was important for the health department to hire her to run the program.
“It made sense, they were going to have to hire a Black person. Somebody that is well connected in the Black church community. I’m a church girl, and I’m connected,” she said.
She said that overall distrust in the health care system by the Black community is addressed through this program.
“Our county health department is addressing it by putting resources in the community to address this disparity,” she said.
Nimrod Chapel Jr., President of Missouri's NAACP chapter, received his shot at the event on Wednesday. He said distrust is not the issue, access is.
“Give people the opportunity to come get the vaccine and they will get it... Because of the sign up requirements where you have to do it online, many people, especially older people, don’t have access,” Chapel said.
Chapel said having vaccination sites at places people in the Black community are comfortable is key to overall success.
“We are in a very trusted place... so it’s natural that I would come back and receive my vaccine here. I don’t have any hesitancy about coming here, as opposed to a government building that I’ve never been in,” he said.
Health officials said that the few remaining leftover doses at the end of the event were delivered to individuals on their home bound list.
Ashton Day, another Health Educator for the Columbia/Boone County PHHS, said more events to target underserved communities are being scheduled for the future.
“We’re hoping to do more like this in all sorts of areas in our community, we’ve also talked about doing one for our Spanish speaking population, so we do have those in the works,” Day said.
The health department, MU Health Care, Boone Hospital Center, the County of Boone and the Student National Medical Association hosted a forum last week with local Black doctors and nurses regarding vaccines in the Black community.